What is it like to have the coronavirus COVID-19?

The coronavirus has not been selective with its targets. And each case is its own story. When to use ventilators in critical cases, for example, differs from patient to patient. So what does it feel like to have COVID-19? What exactly happens in the body, and are there any long-term health effects?
The European Union is discussing economic stimulus measures. EU finance ministers are due to meet today for talks on how to stave off a recession. Angela Merkel has pledged Germany's support and member states battered by the coronavirus are desperate to get the money flowing. But there's fierce debate over how to do that.
The United States is close to overtaking Italy as the country with the world's highest coronavirus death toll, and New York alone has more COVID-19 cases than any country outside the US. President Donald Trump says he wants to reopen America as soon as possible. But nearly one third of all cases in the world are now in the US.
