Trump's COVID-19 disinfectant ideas horrify health experts

President Trump's musings on whether injecting disinfectants might treat COVID-19 horrified medical professionals and raised fresh concerns that his stream-of-consciousness briefings could push frightened people to poison themselves with untested treatments. Trump later said that he was being sarcastic.
NASA has selected five teams led by university faculty and students to examine a range of technical areas in support of the agency’s aeronautics research goals.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!