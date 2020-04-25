 Skip to main content

Coronavirus puts Brazil's healthcare system on the brink of collapse

Brazil's healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, according to its own managers. Many clinics are already too overwhelmed by coronavirus cases to take in any new patients. There are fears the country could become one of the world's COVID-19 pandemic hot spots.

