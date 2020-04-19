Russia reports record number of new coronavirus cases
The number of virus cases in Russia has been soaring this month. Russia reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the early stages. But on Sunday, the Russian crisis response center reported a record rise of 6,060 new cases from a day earlier.
Europe is on lockdown. Schools, businesses, restaurants and factories have all been shuttered for weeks. People are demoralized. With the arrival of spring, they've been enjoying what they still can: the sun in the park, fresh air. But many are missing a sense of community. Some countries, like Denmark and Austria are already beginning to loosen the most severe restrictions.
President Trump said Tuesday he will cut U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, accusing the body of being too trusting of China’s early assertions that it had the novel coronavirus under control. But critics of the move say that WHO is playing an integral role amid the pandemic -- and that no other organization is poised to take its place.
