 Skip to main content

More coronavirus cases in New York alone than in any country outside US

The United States is close to overtaking Italy as the country with the world's highest coronavirus death toll, and New York alone has more COVID-19 cases than any country outside the US. President Donald Trump says he wants to reopen America as soon as possible. But nearly one third of all cases in the world are now in the US.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

The Chinese Government has FOOLED you!

Are you convinced that China has this pandemic under control, are you looking to China for guidance when dealing with this pandemic? Let me help pull the wool from your eyes...
Post a Comment
Read more

Europe's path to resurgence?

The European Union is discussing economic stimulus measures. EU finance ministers are due to meet today for talks on how to stave off a recession. Angela Merkel has pledged Germany's support and member states battered by the coronavirus are desperate to get the money flowing. But there's fierce debate over how to do that.
Post a Comment
Read more

Coronavirus: 5-year-old child is youngest victim

A five year old child has become the youngest victim of coronavirus in the UK. The child who had an underlying heath condition was among 708 people reported to have died in the last 24 hours.
Post a Comment
Read more

How bad will the coronavirus recession be?

Due to the countermeasures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic the global economy is heading towards a recession. So the question isn't if a recession is coming.
1 comment
Read more

NASA Looks to University Teams to Advance Aviation Technology

NASA has selected five teams led by university faculty and students to examine a range of technical areas in support of the agency’s aeronautics research goals.
Post a Comment
Read more