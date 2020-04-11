More coronavirus cases in New York alone than in any country outside US

The United States is close to overtaking Italy as the country with the world's highest coronavirus death toll, and New York alone has more COVID-19 cases than any country outside the US. President Donald Trump says he wants to reopen America as soon as possible. But nearly one third of all cases in the world are now in the US.
Are you convinced that China has this pandemic under control, are you looking to China for guidance when dealing with this pandemic? Let me help pull the wool from your eyes...
