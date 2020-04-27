COVID-19 puts tourism industry on the edge of collapse
Tourism is one of the industries that have been worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and travel restrictions. It is estimated global travel will fall by up to 30 percent this year. Europe accounts for half of the world's tourist arrivals and is facing staggering losses.
Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
President Trump has announced he wants a temporary ban on all immigration into the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, to protect American jobs. He is planning to sign an executive order but it is likely to face legal challenges.
