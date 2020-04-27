 Skip to main content

COVID-19 puts tourism industry on the edge of collapse

Tourism is one of the industries that have been worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and travel restrictions. It is estimated global travel will fall by up to 30 percent this year. Europe accounts for half of the world's tourist arrivals and is facing staggering losses.

