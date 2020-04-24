Coronavirus: Tokyo hospitals trying to stay ahead

Until recently, Japan had been one of the success stories in controlling the spread of Covid-19. In February and March, Japan succeeded in suppressing early cluster outbreaks, and in keeping total infections in the hundreds.
For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel. See the full list of documentary films and series below.
When South Africa registered its first coronavirus infection in early March, the government was swift to implement measures to combat the spread of the disease. While testing capacity and protective gear remain an issue, early figures suggest the strict policies are working.
England's King Henry VIII had six wives. People who know that bit of history trivia think they know Henry. Usually he's pictured all puffy and jowly, but what people forget is that he didn't start out that way. Given the rate of infant mortality in the 16th century, it's a wonder anybody, royal or not, survived to adulthood.
President Trump has announced he wants a temporary ban on all immigration into the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, to protect American jobs. He is planning to sign an executive order but it is likely to face legal challenges.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!