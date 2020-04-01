 Skip to main content

Coronavirus funerals: the cruel impact on families of the dead

One of the cruelest parts of the Coronavirus crisis is the impact on funerals and families burying the dead. Social distancing rules mean at most 10 people can attend a funeral - keeping 2 metres apart. Meanwhile the government has warned banks they must help small businesses with emergency loans.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

Netflix incluyó producciones colombianas en su catálogo

Desde este mes los suscriptores de Netflix en Colombia cuentan con un catálogo ampliado de series y películas para disfrutar en familia que, además de miles de producciones extranjeras, incluye clásicos nacionales.
Post a Comment
Read more

Modes of transmission of virus causing COVID-19: implications for IPC precaution recommendations

Scientific brief by WHO | According to current evidence, COVID-19 virus is transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and contact routes.
Post a Comment
Read more

World faces condom shortfall due to global crisis

A global shortage of condoms is looming, the world's biggest producer said, after a coronavirus lockdown forced it to shut down production.
Post a Comment
Read more