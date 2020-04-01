Coronavirus funerals: the cruel impact on families of the dead
One of the cruelest parts of the Coronavirus crisis is the impact on funerals and families burying the dead. Social distancing rules mean at most 10 people can attend a funeral - keeping 2 metres apart. Meanwhile the government has warned banks they must help small businesses with emergency loans.
