Coronavirus: 5-year-old child is youngest victim

A five year old child has become the youngest victim of coronavirus in the UK. The child who had an underlying heath condition was among 708 people reported to have died in the last 24 hours.It brings total deaths in UK hospitals to 4,313 . However there are some signs that the rate of infection may be slowing. In Italy there are hopes that the death rate is now falling. Meanwhile Buckingham Palace has released details of Sunday's special broadcast by the Queen.In what's expected to be a deeply personal broadcast she will speak of the challenging time the country is facing and will thank those on the front line including NHS workers. Kate Silverton presents BBC News reports by Science Correspondent Pallab Ghosh, Europe Correspondent Jean Mackenzie and Royal Correspondent Nicholas Witchell.