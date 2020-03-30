The USNS Comfort, a 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ship, arrives in New York Harbor and docks on Manhattan's west side after departing Norfolk, Virginia.The Comfort will treat non-coronavirus patients, including those who require surgery and critical care, the Navy said.Hospitals in New York City have been overrun with patients suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. New York state accounts for almost half of the country's 141,883 cases and more than a third of its 2,477 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has the most cases in the world.