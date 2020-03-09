 Skip to main content

This are de "wet markets" where the Coronavirus started

The predictions about the coronavirus catastrophe grow more ominous by the day, and despite the best efforts of countries like Australia in enacting emergency action plans to contain the disease, its spread continues at a worrying rate. Even the World Health Organisation forecasts a world of pain. It says the virus poses a greater global threat than terrorism.
That’s bad enough, but medical experts tell 60 MINUTES it’s actually even more terrifying. Professor Gabriel Leung, who led the fight against the SARS virus, believes 60 per cent of the world’s population could become infected with COVID-19 and that up to 45 million people might die from it. For this story, Liam Bartlett has travelled to Hong Kong and Thailand to find out the likely cause of the disease, as well as the latest ongoing efforts to combat it. At all times he and his crew have followed medical advice and undertaken strict protocols to limit their exposure to potential danger.


Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

Study said that COVID-19 is not a laboratory construct

Since the first reports of a novel pneumonia (COVID-19) in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China there has been considerable discussion and uncertainty over the origin of the causative virus, SARS-CoV-2. Infections with SARS-CoV-2 are now widespread in China, with cases in every province.
Post a Comment
Read more

Will border closings help curb the spread of COVID-19?

Europe’s open borders are beginning to close. Germany has joined a growing list of EU countries to at least partially shut out its neighbors in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The German government has announced controls on its borders with Switzerland, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg.
Post a Comment
Read more

Coronavirus contagion besieges travel industry

Up to 50 million jobs in travel and tourism could be lost because of the coronavirus epidemic, a leading body says, as airlines, cruise operators and others reel from plummeting demand and travel restrictions.
Post a Comment
Read more