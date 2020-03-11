Coronavirus cases rise rapidly in Europe and US

The number of cases in Europe continues to rise, with more than 10,000 in Italy A UK health minister, Nadine Dorries, is among 382 cases in Britain There are now more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the US.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that according to experts, 60-70% of the German population could become infected with the coronavirus.
