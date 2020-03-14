Spain orders businesses, schools to close as nationwide lockdown imposed

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced a partial lockdown would be imposed due to COVID-19 in the country, with people allowed to leave home to buy food, go to work and seek health care, but otherwise are urged to stay indoors. The government also ordered all schools, restaurants and non-essential stores to close.
A new cluster of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia has health officials scrambling to track multiple sources, while urging people to avoid public gatherings. Mike Le Couteur reports.
