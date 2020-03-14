 Skip to main content

Spain orders businesses, schools to close as nationwide lockdown imposed

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced a partial lockdown would be imposed due to COVID-19 in the country, with people allowed to leave home to buy food, go to work and seek health care, but otherwise are urged to stay indoors. The government also ordered all schools, restaurants and non-essential stores to close.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

Virus spreads in British Columbia, Canada

A new cluster of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia has health officials scrambling to track multiple sources, while urging people to avoid public gatherings. Mike Le Couteur reports.
Post a Comment
Read more

Lea aquí "El Tío" la historia que quisieron esconder de la familia Santos

Esta novela de Félix Marín, fue publicada en 1976 y casi desaparecida, pues narra la historia que la familia Santos no quiere que se conozca. Es muy raro conseguir un ejemplar físico de este libro.
Post a Comment
Read more

UK Armed Forces are using gaming technology trialled in training

Trials are set to begin for a new virtual reality training platform for the UK Armed Forces, built on the same gaming engine as Fortnite.
Post a Comment
Read more