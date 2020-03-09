Governor Cuomo: State Will Provide Free Hand Sanitizer to New Yorkers

State Will Produce Up to 100,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer Per Week and Distribute to Most Impacted and High Risk Communities and State AgenciesGovernor Confirms 37 Additional Novel Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Total to 142NYS Health Department and Education Department Will Issue Guidance for Schools Who Have Students Who Test Positive for Novel CoronavirusGovernor Today Will Send to Legislature Paid Sick Leave Bill That Specifically Protects People Who Stay Home from Work Because They Are Being Isolated or Quarantined as a Result of Novel CoronavirusUrges Federal Government to Approve NY Presbyterian's Use of State Coronavirus Test; at Governor's Urging FDA Approved Northwell's Testing Yesterday EveningDuring a novel coronavirus briefing, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the state will provide alcohol-based hand sanitizer to New Yorkers free of charge. To help combat price-gouging and ensure New Yorkers have access to this vital prevention method, the state will produce up to 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer each week in 1.7 oz., 7 oz. and gallon bottles. The hand sanitizer will be made available to residents free of charge, and distribution will be prioritized by the most impacted and high risk communities, including the New Rochelle community, and state agencies, including the MTA.Governor Cuomo also confirmed 37 additional cases of novel coronavirus in New York State since his last update from Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 142 confirmed cases.The Governor also announced the New York State Department of Health will work with the New York State Education Department to issue guidance for schools with students, teachers or other staff who test positive for novel coronavirus. Under the policy, schools will close for an initial 24-hour period if a student or a teacher or any other staff at the school test positive for the novel coronavirus. This will allow the school to undergo disinfection, and for the State to perform an assessment of the situation and make a determination going forward in that particular school district.Additionally, the Governor will send a program bill to the legislature today to provide paid sick leave to working New Yorkers and specifically protect those who are required to stay home from work because they are being isolated or quarantined as a result of the novel coronavirus."As the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus continues to rise, unscrupulous retailers are exploiting New Yorkers' anxieties about the virus and charging exorbitant prices for hand sanitizer and other similar products," Governor Cuomo said. "To solve this problem, the state is producing and deploying hand sanitizer to high impact areas as well as schools, the MTA and other government agencies because you can't get it on the market and the product that is available is very expensive. The biggest problem we have in this situation is fear, not the virus itself, and I'm once again reminding everyone to focus on the facts because the facts do not warrant the level of anxiety we are seeing."Of the 142 total individuals in New York State who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:Westchester: 98 (16 new cases)New York City: 19 (7 new cases)Nassau: 17 (12 new cases)Rockland: 4 (2 new cases)Saratoga: 2Suffolk: 1Ulster: 1