EU condemns Trump’s travel ban between U.S. and Europe

The European Union condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a travel ban from many European countries on Thursday, with EU Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying in a joint statement that the decision was “taken unilaterally and without consultation.”
They added that the global COVID-19 outbreak requires cooperation between nations “rather than unilateral action.” Trump announced on Wednesday that all European travel would be cut off, but U.S. officials later clarified that restrictions would apply only to foreign citizens who have been in Europe’s passport-free travel zone at any point for 14 days prior to their arrival to the United States.


