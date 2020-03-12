 Skip to main content

Coronavirus: What is a pandemic and why use the term now?

The coronavirus outbreak has been labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of cases outside China had increased 13-fold in two weeks. He said he was "deeply concerned" by "alarming levels of inaction".
A pandemic is a disease that is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time.


