 Skip to main content

Patrick Stewart Answers the Web's Most Searched Question

"Star Trek: Picard" star Patrick Stewart takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself.
How did Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen meet? Was Patrick in Harry Potter? How many awards has he won? Does he own a vineyard? Sir Patrick answers all these questions and much, much more.


Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

11 datos que tal vez no sabías de Teōtihuácān - México 🇲🇽

En este video veremos algunos datos interesantes de Teotihuacán, que fuera una de las más grandes ciudades de América antes de la conquista española y que hoy es una de las más conocidas y visitadas zonas arqueológica de #México.
Post a Comment
Read more

No se pierda a Nicole Kidman como "Grace de Mónaco" en Film&Arts

Protagonizada por Nicole Kidman y con un elenco de la talla de Tim Roth, Frank Langella y Paz Vega, “Grace de Mónaco” muestra una cara nunca antes vista de la actriz que dejó todo por amor.
Post a Comment
Read more

¿Qué significa A.S.M.R.?

En este video veremos qué es A.S.M.R. y el fenómeno que hay detrás de este tipos de contenido en Youtube y la internet.
Post a Comment
Read more