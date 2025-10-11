Tel Aviv residents voice hope for hostages' release under Gaza ceasefire

Tel Aviv residents voice hope for hostages' release under Gaza ceasefire

on Also in , ,
Israelis gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday to show solidarity with those still held in Gaza, hoping for their safe return following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.


Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)