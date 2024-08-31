Hundreds of people searching for missing relatives marched in Mexico City Friday, hanging photos of their loved ones to mark International Day of the Disappeared. According to official figures, at least 115,000 people have disappeared in Mexico since 1952, though the real number is believed to be higher.
Mexicans searching for loved ones demand answers and justice on Day of the Disappeared
Mexicans searching for loved ones demand answers and justice on Day of the Disappeared
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!