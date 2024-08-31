Navigation
Excelsio Media by Nelson Alarcón - alarcónnelson
Home mexico World Mexicans searching for loved ones demand answers and justice on Day of the Disappeared

Mexicans searching for loved ones demand answers and justice on Day of the Disappeared

Mexicans searching for loved ones demand answers and justice on Day of the Disappeared
August 31, 2024 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Hundreds of people searching for missing relatives marched in Mexico City Friday, hanging photos of their loved ones to mark International Day of the Disappeared. According to official figures, at least 115,000 people have disappeared in Mexico since 1952, though the real number is believed to be higher.

Share
Tags mexico World

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
mexico World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)