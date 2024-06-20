Navigation
At least 2 dead, 9 injured in Chile train collision

At least 2 dead, 9 injured in Chile train collision

June 20, 2024 Excelsio Media
At least two rail workers were killed and nine others injured Thursday when a freight train collided head-on with another train on a test run just outside the capital of Chile, a rare fatal crash in the South American country. Two large cranes were busy removing the twisted wreckage left by the collision, which took place in San Bernardo, just south of the Chilean capital, Santiago.
