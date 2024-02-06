Donald Trump does not have presidential immunity, US court rules

Donald Trump does not have presidential immunity and can be prosecuted on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, a US court has ruled. Mr Trump had claimed in the landmark legal case that he was immune from criminal charges for acts he said fell within his duties as president. But Tuesday's ruling in Washington DC struck down that claim.
