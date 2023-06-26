Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has just posted an 11-minute audio message, speaking for the first time since the weekend’s aborted Wagner Group rebellion. In the message, he says his men headed to Moscow to "hold to account" leaders he blamed for "mistakes" in the Ukraine war. He denied his "march for justice" was aimed at toppling Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia latest: Wagner leader Prigozhin speaks for first time following mutiny
