Navigation
Home news russia World Russia latest: Wagner leader Prigozhin speaks for first time following mutiny

Russia latest: Wagner leader Prigozhin speaks for first time following mutiny

Russia latest: Wagner leader Prigozhin speaks for first time following mutiny
June 26, 2023 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has just posted an 11-minute audio message, speaking for the first time since the weekend’s aborted Wagner Group rebellion. In the message, he says his men headed to Moscow to "hold to account" leaders he blamed for "mistakes" in the Ukraine war. He denied his "march for justice" was aimed at toppling Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Share
Tags news russia World

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
news russia World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)