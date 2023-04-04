Navigation
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges
April 04, 2023 Excelsio Media
Donald Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, making him the first former US president to face a criminal trial. Appearing in a Manhattan court, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty after his formal arrest earlier on Tuesday. The charges stem from an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star in the days before the 2016 presidential election. Mr Trump, 76, has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

