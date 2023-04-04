Donald Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, making him the first former US president to face a criminal trial. Appearing in a Manhattan court, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty after his formal arrest earlier on Tuesday. The charges stem from an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star in the days before the 2016 presidential election. Mr Trump, 76, has denied any wrongdoing in the case.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges
