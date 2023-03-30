Navigation
Home Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy war 400 days of Ukrainian courage: victory will be soon: Zelenskyy

400 days of Ukrainian courage: victory will be soon: Zelenskyy

400 days of Ukrainian courage: victory will be soon: Zelenskyy
March 30, 2023 Excelsio Media
Share To:
It has been 400 days since the aggressor unleashed this horrific war in the centre of Europe in the 21st century. Unjustified military aggression is an international crime. And the world stands with Ukraine. And Ukraine will win. To make it happen sooner everyone should be involved: from the heads of Governments to regular citizens of free countries. Free from tyranny. And for whom 'democracy' is not an empty word. Hear the special address yourself.

Share
Tags Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)