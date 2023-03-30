400 days of Ukrainian courage: victory will be soon: Zelenskyy

It has been 400 days since the aggressor unleashed this horrific war in the centre of Europe in the 21st century. Unjustified military aggression is an international crime. And the world stands with Ukraine. And Ukraine will win. To make it happen sooner everyone should be involved: from the heads of Governments to regular citizens of free countries. Free from tyranny. And for whom 'democracy' is not an empty word. Hear the special address yourself.