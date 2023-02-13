Russia kidnapped 16,000 Ukrainian children throughout the war

One hundred twenty-eight children came back home, whom the Russian occupiers forcibly deported to Russia, were returned to Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Department for the Protection of the Interests of Children and Combating Violence of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yullia Usenko. It took the Ukrainian side months to return the kidnapped children. The Prosecutor General's office does not disclose the details of the process, fearing that this may harm future exchange plans.