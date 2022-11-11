Ukrainian Armed Forces enter Kherson after Russian troops retreat

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 41 settlements in the Kherson direction since October 1. The total area of the reclaimed territory there amounts to almost 1.5 thousand square kilometres now. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has announced this on his Telegram. Our correspondent will tell about what opportunities will open up for the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the complete liberation of the right bank of the Dnipro and how Russia reacts to this defeat further in our report.