Russian mobilised men note the complete lack of supplies
November 26, 2022
Moscow does not plan to re-mobilise people. This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov. According to the Kremlin dictator, 318,000 people were called up, of which 49,000 are already fighting in Ukraine, and, they say, this is enough. At the same time, the subpoenas continue to be served, according to the Russian media. For example, in St. Petersburg, Tyumen and Moscow. And sources close to the Kremlin say that the second wave of mobilisation cannot be avoided.

