Russia is losing significant number of soldiers and equipment

267 days of Russia's war against Ukraine. The Russian army continues to suffer defeat on the fronts. During the 15 days of November, the armed forces of Ukraine liberated about 200 settlements, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Malyar said. According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, after the retreat from the right bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, Russian troops can transfer part of their units to the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions.