NATO Secretary: Putin's nuclear rhetoric is reckless and irresponsible

During his visit to the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Adriatic Sea, NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, says that the Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear rhetoric is "is dangerous and it is reckless and irresponsible."The Secretary General also addressed recent claims by Moscow that Ukraine is preparing to use a radiological “dirty bomb” on its own territory, emphasising that “NATO Allies reject this transparently false allegation.” He said that Russia “must not use false pretexts for further escalation.” He further condemned Iran’s military support to the Russian war effort, saying “no country should be helping the aggressor in an illegal war,” and welcomed the sanctions that Allies and the European Union are implementing on Tehran.