Russia continues to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine. Massive rocket attacks across the country. Civilian infrastructure, schools, kindergartens, hospitals, residential buildings and power plants are under attack. Over the past few days, Iranian kamikaze drones have attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
Missile terror: why is Putin shelling residential buildings and civilian infrastructure
