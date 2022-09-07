The Russian authorities are preparing the population for a protracted war with Ukraine. To explain to people why there are no visible successes on the battlefield, just as there is no certainty about the timing of the end of the war, the Kremlin is changing its rhetoric. About the latest statements of Russian top officials, and how representatives of the authorities of the aggressor country are trying to deploy an information machine - watch the story.
How the Kremlin explains the lack of victory to the population
