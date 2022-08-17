President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia not to approach Russian military facilities. This is because the logistics, ammunition, equipment and command posts of the Russian occupation forces can suddenly be blown up at any moment. About the next day of the people's liberation war of Ukraine, the all-Ukrainian struggle for the freedom and independence of the state, we will hear further from Volodymyr Zelensky.
Every day must make it more and more difficult for Russia to wage a war: Zelenskyy
