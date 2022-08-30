Britons giving up pets to pay the bills

Colin Ortutai-Hughes had to give up three kittens for adoption when he found himself homeless and living in a van after his divorce. Sacrificing his own meals to keep and feed the kittens' parents, Max and Molly, amid Britain's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, the 45-year-old sought help from Mayhew, a London-based animal welfare charity, who provided him with food and blankets.