The Office of the President called on the West to provide the necessary weapons as quickly as possible. In the meantime, Russia continues to kill civilians and destroy Ukrainian cities. The Ukrainian military eliminated 33 Russian invaders, several units of military equipment, and three ammunition depots in the south of Ukraine over the past day. During 107 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 31,900 people.
Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen are being killed on the front line every day. The 107th day of war
Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen are being killed on the front line every day. The 107th day of war
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!