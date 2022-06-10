Navigation
Home PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen are being killed on the front line every day. The 107th day of war

Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen are being killed on the front line every day. The 107th day of war

Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen are being killed on the front line every day. The 107th day of war
June 10, 2022
Share To:
The Office of the President called on the West to provide the necessary weapons as quickly as possible. In the meantime, Russia continues to kill civilians and destroy Ukrainian cities. The Ukrainian military eliminated 33 Russian invaders, several units of military equipment, and three ammunition depots in the south of Ukraine over the past day. During 107 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 31,900 people.

Share
Tags PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!