Russian troops are ready to burn everything: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed at the end of the 101st day of full-scale war. On that day, the Skete of All Saints burned down in the Svyatohirsk Lavra in the Donetsk region. It caught fire as a result of Russian artillery shelling.Zelenskyy noted that the building withstood World War II, but did not withstand the Russian occupation. ‘Russia is deliberately and systematically destroying Ukraine's cultural and historical heritage, as well as social infrastructure, housing, and everything necessary for normal life’, - Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.