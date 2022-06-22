More than six hundred Russian troops who committed crimes in Ukraine have already been identified. Eighty of them have been prosecuted, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova said. Investigators from the International Criminal Court in The Hague also work in Ukraine. Learn more about the investigation process in the report.
International tribunal of justice: 600 Russian war criminals are identified
