100 days of war 100. days of russian 3-days military operation that began 8 years ago and actually lasts for 3 centuries. 100 days of the biggest collapse of russia. The country which didn’t have a single peaceful year in the modern history - at last made the world sick of its militaristic policy. And received a response. 100 days of the real russian culture - raping children, murdering civilians, looting.
100 days of stealing - will russia have at least a toilet evolution?
