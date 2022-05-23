Mariupol is on the verge of a cholera outbreak and environmental disaster

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that Mariupol had been captured ... but he did not specify that the Russian army had literally destroyed everything in its path, living and nonliving, to achieve this. Three months ago, it was a peaceful and rapidly developing city of half a million people. Mariupol residents were waiting for the opening of the Neptune swimming pool and the launch of electric buses... And now it is a ruin. And those who survived and stayed are threatened by a cholera epidemic and environmental pollution.