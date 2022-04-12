Inflation numbers released Tuesday by the U.S. Labor Department show prices are up in nearly every consumer category, but especially energy costs. President Biden traveled to the midwest to explain how his administration is going to ease the pain at the pump. David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution, joins Judy Woodruff to explain.
Inflation hits new historic high
