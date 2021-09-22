Bill Gates says meetings with Jeffrey Epstein were 'a mistake'

In a Sept. 21 interview with the PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff, philanthropist Bill Gates addressed his meetings with Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago, after Epstein had already been convicted of sex crimes. Gates said Epstein had promoted himself as having relationships with people who would contribute money toward global health initiatives — a focus of Gates' foundation. "Those meetings were a mistake," Gates said. "They didn't result in what he purported and I cut them off." When asked whether there was a lesson to be learned, Gates said, "Well, he's dead. So, in general, you always have to be careful."