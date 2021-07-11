Navigation
Richard Branson becomes first billionaire in space
July 11, 2021
Sir Richard Branson made astronautical history on Sunday afternoon by becoming the first billionaire in space, opening the way for commercial space tourism.

After his successful flight to space, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson spoke to the crowd at the Spaceport America launch and landing site in New Mexico. "We're here to make space more accessible to all," he said, calling the flight "the most extraordinary experience."


