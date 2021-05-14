WHO: only 0.3% of vaccine supply is going to low-income countries

At present, only 0.3% of vaccine supply is going to low-income countries. Trickle down vaccination is not an effective strategy for fighting a deadly respiratory virus.

India remains hugely concerning. But it’s not only India that has emergency needs. Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Egypt are just some of the countries that are dealing with spikes in cases and hospitalizations.





Vaccine supply remains a key challenge, but this week I have been pleased to see leaders and manufacturers working to address some of these issues.





WHO has again convened researchers and scientists from around the world to update the Research and Innovation Roadmap to take stock of what we’ve learned and identify the most pressing knowledge gaps. It’s amazing how far the world has come in less than 18 months, but I have high hopes that breakthrough innovation will continue at record pace.



