Things you should know about U.S. constitution

May 30, 2021 Excelsio Media
The principles of American Democracy are based on the Constitution. Take a look on this things you need to know about it. 
1. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land.

2. The Constitution sets up the government, defines the government and protects basic rights of Americans.

3. The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution: "We the People"

4. An amendment in the Constitution is a change (to the Constitution) and an addition (to the Constitution).

5. The first ten amendments to the Constitution are called as "the Bill of Rights"

6. The rights or freedoms from the First Amendment are:
▪ speech
▪ religion
▪ assembly
▪ press
▪ petition the government

7. The Constitution have has twenty-seven (27) Amendments.
