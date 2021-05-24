The cease-fire in Gaza is holding for now. But while the confrontation between Israel and Hamas was taking place, there were growing reports of antisemitic attacks and slurs in several American cities. William Brangham focuses on the disturbing questions this trend raises about hate in America with Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.
Anti-Semitic attacks spread like 'wildfire' in the US during Gaza conflict
