In Colombia, a 2016 peace deal between the government and leftwing FARC guerillas raised hope that half of a century of armed conflict would finally be over. But violence has flared again recently. FARC dissidents, drug trafficking groups and right-wing paramilitaries are all fighting to gain control of lucrative markets - like narcotics and illegal mining.
Fragile peace between Colombia's government and FARC under threat
