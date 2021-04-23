Navigation
Home covid-19 United States Fauci on brief J&J pause, 'breakthrough' infections, and sharing vaccines with the world

April 23, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss the effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause on U.S. inoculation numbers, post-vaccine "breakthrough" infections, and how the country plans to deliver more shots to people both at home and abroad.
