The Duke of Edinburgh, arguably the world's most famous husband, has died at the age of 99. He spent seven decades in the shadow of his wife, the UK's Queen Elizabeth II - but his personality meant he would never be simply a professional spouse. His life and work took him all over the world, and he had hundreds of patronages and projects, with a focus on youth, science, the outdoors and sport.
A look back at the life of Prince Philip
