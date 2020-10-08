Navigation
Facebook bans QAnon
October 08, 2020
There are all kinds of conspiracy theories online and now Facebook is making a move to ban one of them from all its platforms. QAnon believers spread wild conspiracies based on zero facts that a group of politicians and A-list celebrities are running a Satanic, baby-eating, child sex abuse ring and plotting to undermine President Trump. But in recent years, QAnon has moved from the fringes to the mainstream, amplified by Facebook which profited from its extremist views. Will today’s ban make any difference? That’s what Jeff Semple is looking at tonight.
