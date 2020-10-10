European countries scramble to stop second wave

In Germany, rapidly rising coronavirus infections have prompted action from the authorities. The capital Berlin has joined Frankfurt and Cologne on the list of cities where new cases have exceeded a key measure. Bars and restaurants have to close early, but there's some doubt about whether the new restrictions will be enough to stop the spike.

France is struggling to contain a drastic rise in coronavirus cases. Officials reported a record 20,000 infections on Friday alone. The government imposed one of Europe's strictest lockdowns back in the spring and has stepped up its testing program. But despite these efforts, they weren't able to stop the onset of a second wave.





Confirmed coronavirus cases in India are nearing 7 million, but there are hopes the rate of new infections is slowing.





Authorities are warning that Europe's second wave of infections has struck well before the flu season has even started. They point to widespread "COVID-19 fatigue" among populations.





And everywhere in Poland, it has now become compulsory for people to wear a mask outdoors. Infections have also hit a new record high.



