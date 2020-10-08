Deaths from the coronavirus have devastated millions across the world. Many couldn't say goodbye to their loved ones. Funerals were restricted, making grieving difficult. But even in normal circumstances, one in 10 affected typically develop prolonged grief disorder. COVID deaths have been even more traumatic for the bereaved at a time when getting the support they need isn't always possible.
COVID-19: How to deal with death?
